Free Shipping for US order above $30 | Worldwide Delivery and 48 hour dispatch. | Receive Gifts when you subscribe.

SIMPLE & FUNCTIONAL

BUY NOW
Strapo Wallet

STRAPO WALLET

The Strapo wallet is designed in New York, USA. We are a small team committed to designing unique and innovative products that offer irresistible value to our customers. Whether you’re looking for EDC essentials or leather accessories, there’s something for everyone at Strapo Design.

SHOP NOW

NEW YORK CITY INSPIRED

$21.88 + Free US Shipping

keep your packing tidy and easy to access with our 3-piece cube organizer set. Ideal for vacations, weekend breaks, camping trips and even gym bags to keep all of your items compact in a small space

SPECIAL OFF - BUY NOW
Strapo Wallet ultra-slim expandable wallet has been taking the world by storm!

Featured in